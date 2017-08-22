Premier League – Döntetlent játszott az Evertonnal a Manchester City

A házigazda a 44. perctől emberhátrányban futballozott.
Premier League, 2. forduló:
Manchester City-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 1-2 (0-1)
Huddersfield-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
Swansea City-Manchester United 0-4 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Watford 0-2 (0-0)
Burnley-West Bromwich Albion 0-1 (0-0)
Leicester City-Brighton 2-0 (1-0)
Liverpool-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Southampton-West Ham United 3-2 (2-1)
Stoke City-Arsenal 1-0 (0-0)
Az állás:
1. Manchester United 2 8-0 6 pont
2. Huddersfield Town 2 4-0 6
3. West Bromwich Albion 2 2-0 6
4. Watford 2 5-3 4
5. Manchester City 2 3-1 4
6. FC Liverpool 2 4-3 4
7. Southampton 2 3-2 4
8. Everton 2 2-1 4
9. Leicester City 2 5-4 3
10. Tottenham Hotspur 2 3-2 3
11. Arsenal 2 4-4 3
Chelsea 2 4-4 3
13. Burnley 2 3-3 3
14. Stoke City 2 1-1 3
15. Swansea City 2 0-4 1
16. Newcastle United 2 0-3 0
Bournemouth 2 0-3 0
18. Crystal Palace 2 0-4 0
Brighton and Hove Albion 2 0-4 0
20. West Ham United 2 2-7 0
– MTI –