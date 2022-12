Make or break moment ⚠️ Orbán blackmailing more and more files



Call his bluff: instead of giving in double the money blocked w every threat !



1 veto = €5.8 billion

2 vetoes = €11,6 billion

3 vetoes = €23,2 billion

🛑 EU sovereignty is not for sale !https://t.co/rDPn4iFzjo