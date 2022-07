24 February 2022, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lubmin: View of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline. The Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, through which Russian natural gas has been flowing to Germany since 2011, ends in Lubmin near Greifswald. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa (Photo by STEFAN SAUER / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

Forrás: DPA/AFP

Fotós: STEFAN SAUER